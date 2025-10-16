Assam: Tezpur University's Acting Registrar and Dean step down amid allegations

Tezpur University has witnessed a major administrative reshuffle following the exit of two senior officials from key positions. Acting Registrar Pritam Dev has been officially relieved of his duties after submitting a request for relief to Acting Vice-Chancellor Raja Rafiqul Haque, who accepted his resignation.



In a parallel development, Shankar Chandra Deka, the Dean of the School of Engineering, has also tendered his resignation. Both officials were reportedly facing serious allegations, including accusations of pressuring subordinates to engage in unethical activities allegedly under directives from the Vice-Chancellor.



The resignations come amid growing scrutiny of the university’s internal administration, as authorities move to address the complaints raised against senior functionaries. The university is expected to initiate further internal reviews to restore transparency and accountability within its administrative framework.





