"We don't want to dominate tribal land, but create jobs in BTR": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 22 said that the state governments stand on the proposed thermal power project in Kokrajhar, amid controversy over land allotment to the Adani Group. Speaking during a cabinet briefing, Sarma said that the government does not intend to dominate or forcibly acquire tribal land in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) but rather wants to bring investment and employment to the region.

We are planning a 3000 megawatt thermal power project in Assam, and the proposed investment is around Rs 40,000 crore. We thought if such a project is brought to BTR, just like Jagiroad, the people would welcome the initiative, said the Chief Minister. We don't want to dominate tribal land. We want to create jobs in BTR, he added.

Sarma said that the massive project could generate about one lakh jobs directly and indirectly. He said that the land in question approximately 3000 to 4000 bighas is held by only about 80 families. I appeal to use this land not just for Adani or Ambani but even for a medical college or educational institute. The goal is to create infrastructure and development, Sarma said.

The CM also said that if there is strong opposition to the project in BTR, the government will consider shifting it to Dhubri or Goalpara. We wanted to do it in BTR so that the area grows, improves and employment increases, he said.

The project has triggered protests in Kokrajhars Parbatjhora area. On June 16, BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro responded to the protests assuring that no land would be taken without consent. No ones land will be taken forcefully. We are open for dialogue with village protection committees, Boro said after a high-level meeting attended by senior officials, including representatives from the Adani Group and APDCL.

Boro said that such a large-scale investment could create permanent jobs unemployed youths. We want development without displacement, he said.

Meanwhile, the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has also supported the decision after discussions saying that they are satisfied that the project would not harm local communities.