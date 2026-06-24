Assam: Thief apprehended while allegedly attempting theft at Dhubri’s Bidyapara Jama Masjid

A suspected thief was apprehended by local residents while allegedly attempting to steal property from Bidyapara Jama Masjid in Assam’s Dhubri town.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Mollah, a resident of New Ghat Ironjongla Part-III.

According to local sources, the incident took place during the afternoon when Mollah allegedly entered the mosque premises and attempted to remove internal assets and utility materials. Members of the mosque management committee and nearby residents reportedly became suspicious of his movements and intervened.

Witnesses alleged that the accused had begun pulling out internal contents and cutting electrical cables inside the premises before being stopped. Residents, citing concerns over recent incidents of minor theft in the locality, detained the suspect and informed the police.

Members of the mosque management committee stated that the Bidyapara Jama Masjid had also experienced a burglary a few days earlier. Following that incident, the committee had reviewed CCTV footage installed on the premises.

After the suspect was detained on Tuesday, committee members claimed they matched his appearance with footage recorded during the earlier incident and suspected him to be involved in the previous theft as well.

Upon receiving information, a team from Dhubri Sadar Police Station reached the spot and took custody of the accused. The detained individual was handed over along with the recovered cables and other mosque property.

Police subsequently arrested the suspect and took him to the police station for further legal procedures.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused may be linked to other theft incidents targeting religious institutions or cable theft operations in Dhubri town.