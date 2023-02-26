In a daring attempt to flee from police custody, a thief identified as Shahadat Ali tried to remove his handcuffs but failed to do so. On February 25, Fakirganj police arrested the thief in the Fakirganj area, which falls under the South Salmara Mankachar district.

The police personnel brought the thief to Dhubri crossing miles in the Brahmaputra River from Fakirganj on February 26 to produce him in the Dhubri PI court. However, taking advantage of the situation, Ali managed to unlock the handcuffs inside the court premises and fled from police custody.

The police personnel on duty chased the thief and eventually caught him after he ran into a toilet chamber in the Dhubri Circle Office premises. Ali was then produced before the PI court and forwarded to judicial custody in the Dhubri district jail.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred. Similar cases have come to light where the accused have tried to flee by jumping into the Brahmaputra River with handcuffs. There is an urgent need for a district jail to be constructed in the South Salmara Mankachar district to prevent such incidents from occurring and to ensure the safety of both the accused and the police personnel.

The incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and security measures to prevent such daring escape attempts from happening in the future.