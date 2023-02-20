Unidentified thieves broke open a temple in Barpeta town of the district and made away with cash worth Rs 20,000 late on February 19 night.

As per reports, thieves broke a donation box from Ram temple in Barpeta town and stole around Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, along with the temple donation box, three more shops were also looted by the thieves.

This is the second case of theft in three months at the Ram temple in Barpeta.

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Two months ago, thieves barged in and looted over Rs 40,000 from the donation box of the Ram temple.

On the other hand, thieves looted cash and CC cameras at Kamakhya Enterprise, Das Agency and Parijat restaurant near Ram temple on Sunday night.

Earlier in March 2022, four persons were arrested from different locations in Assam’s Sonipur district in connection with a robbery incident at the iconic Hanuman Mandir at Kharupetia in Darrang district.

The four arrested individuals have been identified as Billal Hussain (23), Abed Ali (22), Hajibur Rahman (40) and Rafikul Islam (27), all residents of Katonigaon.

As per reports, the accused confessed their crime during interrogation. The stolen goods however couldn’t be recovered so far. They also looted cash by breaking the donation box.