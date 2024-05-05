A theft was carried out in Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed’s PSO, Anowar Hussain’s room, at the MLA hostel complex, Dispur, on May 5.

Some official as well as personal items, including Anowar Hussain’s magazine, a uniform, Rs 16000 cash and a credit card have reportedly been stolen by the thieves.

In connection with this case, Anowar Hussain filed an FIR at the Dispur Police Station. He imformed that on the day the theft was carried out, he was on official duty with his colleague Abul Kalam Azad and Sherman Ali in Bilasipara, Dhubri.

Reports suggest that Hussain received a call from the MLA’s driver who told him that the lock leading to the room was broken and the door was wide open.

Following the incident, the two PSOs have urged the police to investigate the matter and take stringent action against the thieves.



The Dispur Police have launched a probe in the case.