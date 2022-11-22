Thieves broke into the house of a local resident Anupam Talukdar near Chayaram Girls High School in Barpeta town.

The thieves looted cash and gold ornaments from the house.

The theft took place in broad daylight between 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., said Anupam Talukdar while talking to reporters.

“I was in office and my wife called me saying thieves have looted gold ornaments and cash from our house. I rushed home immediately and found the almirah door and drawers opened where we kept our ornaments and cash. My wife who is a teacher in a nearby school came home for some time and went back again to school at around 12:30 p.m. after locking the door”, said Anupam Talukdar.

“The thieves might know us and our timetable as well and that’s what made them execute their job easily,” added Anupam.

The incident took place when the residents were not at home.

Subsequently, the family members informed the police about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

Incidents of theft and robbery have been reported lately from Barpeta town. Theft taking place in the middle of a town and broad daylight is in fact creating abuzz and making local residents feel insecure.