In a shocking incident, a group of thieves targeted a high-profile individual, snatching the cell phone of Law and Order DIG Vivekraj Singh during his morning walk.

On the morning of July 23 as DIG Vivekraj Singh was on his routine morning walk in Guwahati, a group of thieves snatched his cell phone, catching him by surprise.

The incident took place against the backdrop of an intensified drive by the Cachar police to crack down on the gray market of stolen motorcycles and curb the rising incidents of bike thefts earlier on the month of June. The special drive yielded significant results, with the recovery of a total of 20 two-wheelers, including 9 scooties and 11 motorcycles, from various locations in Silchar and Baskandi.

During the operation, the police apprehended eight culprits involved in the illicit trade of stolen bikes, among whom was an alleged leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).