Anbamuthan MP Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri visits Government Boys Higher Secondary School located at Dhubri town on Thursday, as an External Evaluator.

The Gunotsav has begun at Dhubri on Wednesday along with eight other districts.

During DC's visit to the school, Anbamuthan MP got to know about the history of the school that was establish in the year 1879, where the Bard of Brahmaputra Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika studied for one year in 1932. The Deputy Commissioner also got to know about other alumni, who passed out from the school and left remarkable marks on various fields.

DC asked the school authorities to preserve the valuable documents of the school. He also promised to assist required help for preserving and conserving the heritage of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Talking to media, DC stated that all the programs related to Gunotsav, in the District is going smoothly and to evaluate the schools that has been divided into three parts each. Several senior officials of the Assam government will perform the responsibility of external evaluators in various schools of the district of Dhubri.