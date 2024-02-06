The 3rd phase of Gunotsav has commenced in 10 districts, encompassing 11,933 schools. The evaluation, set to run from February 5 to 8, 2024, involves a total of 4,968 external evaluators tasked with assessing nearly 11 lakh students.

Following the triumph of the first two phases, the current phase targets districts including Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli, and West Karbi Anglong.

Self-evaluation marked the start on February 5, 2024, paving the way for external evaluations until February 8, 2024. A comprehensive range of schools, including Government/Provincialised schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas, and Tea Garden Management schools, will be covered. The evaluation spans across classes I to IX, involving 10,92,360 students.

A notable 4,962 external evaluators are actively engaged in this phase, contributing to the rigorous assessment process. The first phase, conducted from January 3 to 6, 2024, covered 16,793 schools in 12 districts, with 15,04,939 students participating. Following that success, the second phase took place from January 9-12, involving 13,08,823 students from 14,676 schools in 13 districts.

The Gunotsav initiative continues to play a pivotal role in improving educational standards fostering self-evaluation and ensuring quality education across various districts in Assam.