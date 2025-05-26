Thousands of devotees gathered at Assam's Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati on Monday morning to offer prayers on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, a day of special religious significance in Hinduism.

The observance of Somvati Amavasya centres on worshipping ancestors and forefathers, with devotees performing traditional rituals including bathing, charity, and ancestral worship. Hindu tradition holds that this alignment helps people overcome 'Pitru Dosha', providing spiritual relief through ancestral blessings.

Among the pilgrims was Neeraj Pathak from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, who expressed satisfaction with his temple visit. "I feel very good. I am from Bhopal and it was a good Darshan," he said after completing his prayers.

His companion, Neelam Pathak, shared similar sentiments about the experience. "I liked it very much; it was very relaxed," she noted.

The religious significance of Somvati Amavasya stems from the rare occurrence of Amavasya falling on a Monday, creating what devotees consider an especially auspicious time for honouring ancestors. This particular alignment is believed to enhance the spiritual benefits of prayers, charity, and ritual observances performed on this day.

The festival draws devotees who believe that participating in these sacred practices brings blessings, prosperity, and divine grace to their families. The Kamakhya temple, one of Assam's most revered religious sites, witnessed steady streams of pilgrims throughout the morning hours as people travelled from various parts of the country to participate in the special observance.