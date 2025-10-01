Assam: Thousands gather at Jorhat stadium amid heavy rainfall to pay final tribute to Zubeen Garg

The skies opened up with heavy rain on Wednesday, October 1 but it did little to deter the outpouring of grief and reverence as thousands of admirers gathered at Jorhat Stadium to pay their final tributes to Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, on the 13th day of his ceremonial rites.

The stadium turned into a sea of umbrellas, prayer chants, and tearful faces as fans, friends, and well-wishers stood united in honour of the singer whose music had defined generations. The solemn rites began with Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s wife, offering prayers and blessings, marking a deeply emotional moment.

For many, the rain was symbolic — nature itself mourning alongside the people of Assam. “It felt like Zubeen Da’s voice was still in the air, carried by the rain,” one mourner said.

Even as the state mourned, the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death took a dramatic turn. Cultural entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma were arrested in connection with the case, intensifying public speculation about the circumstances surrounding the singer’s untimely demise.

Both were flown from Delhi to Guwahati under heavy security before being produced late at night at the residence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Geetanagar, since courts remained shut for Durga Puja.

In her first public reaction after the arrests, Garima Saikia Garg expressed both relief and determination.

“We need to know what really happened. That question has been haunting us and causing deep unrest,” she remarked, urging authorities to conduct a thorough interrogation of the accused.

Her words resonated with countless fans who have been demanding clarity in a case that has left Assam shaken and grieving.

The arrests also ignited a wave of public anger. Supporters of the late singer demanded nothing less than exemplary punishment. Calls were made for bulldozing the homes of the accused, with some even naming Sandeepan Garg, demanding he too be investigated.

The sentiment was clear: the people of Assam will accept nothing short of justice for Zubeen Da, whose music and activism made him a voice of the masses.

Amid the storm of grief and outrage, political voices weighed in. Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika took to social media, writing, “Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hain,” (The law’s hands are long), praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his unwavering resolve.

Hazarika recalled the CM’s swift interventions, from ensuring the safe return of Zubeen’s mortal remains to Assam, arranging a dignified farewell, and taking decisive steps against the accused.

“We are confident he will continue to protect and preserve the immortal legacy of Zubeen Garg,” Hazarika added, reflecting the political consensus that the singer’s memory must remain untarnished.