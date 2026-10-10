Assam: Thousands gather in Jorhat as Mahalaya marks start of Durga Puja festivities

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Jorhat in Assam on the occasion of Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the festive period ahead of Durga Puja. The celebrations featured a traditional town procession and crowds visiting local outlets for the town’s popular jalebis.

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period during which Hindus pay homage to their deceased ancestors, and the beginning of Devi Paksha, considered an auspicious period dedicated to Goddess Durga.

According to Hindu beliefs, Mahalaya signifies the arrival of Goddess Durga from Mount Kailash at her maternal home on Earth, accompanied by her children — Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha.

The occasion also marks the start of preparations for Durga Puja, which is observed over five days, beginning with Maha Shashthi and continuing through Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Vijayadashami.

Many devotees perform Tarpan on Mahalaya, offering prayers and rituals in memory of their departed ancestors. Meanwhile, artisans across the region are completing Durga idols ahead of the festival. One of the key rituals involves painting the eyes of the Goddess, known as Chokkhu Daan.

Durga Puja is associated with the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated with religious ceremonies, cultural programmes and community gatherings across Assam and other parts of the country.

The large turnout in Jorhat reflected the town’s preparations for the upcoming festivities, with residents and visitors gathering for the traditional celebrations ahead of Durga Puja.