Assam: Thousands protest in Karbi Anglong demanding justice for minor rape victim

Thousands of residents from Karbi Anglong District, Assam, took to the streets on June 24 to demand justice for Ayushi Purty, a six-year-old girl who was brutally raped and murdered. The protest, spearheaded by the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam Karbi Anglong District Committee (AASAA-KADC), Adivasi Jani Sakti Sangati, and other organisations, called for the death penalty for the accused, Ranjit Basumatary, alias Babu. The tragic event has amplified calls for swift and severe justice within the community.

The incident occurred when Ayushi, from Amrajan under Bokajan Police Station, was reported missing on June 22, 2025. Her body was found the next day, confirming the circumstances of her death that have caused widespread grief and outrage. The protest illustrates the collective desperation and demand for justice among residents, who are standing in solidarity with the bereaved family. The community's outcry is a testament to their determination to see justice served and to prevent such tragedies in the future.

A massive road procession was held, starting from the AASAA-KADC office and culminating at Ayushi’s residence in Amrajan. Protesters of all backgrounds carried banners and placards, reinforcing their solidarity with Ayushi's family and emphasising their demand for swift justice. This large and diverse turnout signifies the depth of the community's commitment to addressing such crimes comprehensively. Their presence was not just a show of support but a powerful statement against the rising tide of violence.

Anil Toppo, Chief Advisor of the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam, Central Committee, addressed the gathering, urging for the imposition of capital punishment on the accused. He stated, "This is a crime that shakes the conscience of our society. We demand the strictest punishment to ensure justice for Ayushi and to deter such atrocities in the future." His address underscored the community's call for a stringent legal response to prevent future incidents.

In response to the public outcry, the Bokajan Police arrested Ranjit Basumatary on June 24, 2025, and registered a case against him at Bokajan Police Station. While the arrest is a pivotal step, community leaders and civil organisations continue to push for a transparent and expedited legal process to ensure justice is served promptly. The community remains vigilant, demanding not only justice for Ayushi but also systemic changes to protect their children.