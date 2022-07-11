At least three people were arrested in the Tamulpur district's Naokota area on Saturday night in connection with a moral policing incident involving a 15-year-old boy who later allegedly committed suicide.

According to reports, on March 31, 2022, Mithun Kumar (15) and another youth were thrashed by members of the

All Assam Students (East Defeli Unit) for allegedly stealing two packets of 'Gutkha.'

Meanwhile, AASU members from the East Defeli unit met on Saturday to discuss the incident.

In the meeting, both victims were humiliated and thrashed in front of their parents. According to a police official, members of the AASU unit also demanded money.

Later that day, at around 6 p.m., the minor boy who had faced moral policing allegedly committed suicide at his home.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, according to the police official.

Following the incident, Tamulpur police arrested three people in connection with the case namely Ambika Nath, Bikram Kumar, and Utpal Kumar.

While speaking to India Today NE, AASU patron Samujjal Bhattacharya, the leader said that all necessary actions have been initiated against the culprits and we assure such incidents shall not be repeated in the near future.

A case was registered at Goreswar Police station (Case No. 61/22) under section 120(B)/325/384/506/389/342/306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three accused.