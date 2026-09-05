Assam: Three accused in ABMSU leader Lafiqul Islam murder case surrender

Three accused in the murder case of former All BTC Minority Students Union (ABMSU) president Lafiqul Islam surrendered before the authorities on September 5.

The accused have been identified as Rupa Brahma, Bhadreswar Basumatary and Dinku Mushahary. According to the ABMSU, their names had emerged as key accused during the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The case was initially investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police. The investigation was subsequently handed over to the CBI.

The surrender of the three accused comes as the CBI probe into the high-profile murder case continues.

Reacting to the development, ABMSU’s current general secretary, Jaidul Islam, also issued a statement, though details of his reaction were not provided in the information available.