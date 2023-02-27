The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on February 27 sent all the accused in double murder case to police custody for another four days.

The three accused are Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka, and Dhanjit Deka were sent to police custody for further interrogation.

A few days ago, Kalita had admitted during her interrogation that the two accomplices had lied on her orders and carried out the murder.

It should be mentioned that Kalita is the main suspect and with the help of Arup and Dhanjit, she planned to kill her husband and mother-in-law.

The mother and son were murdered by the trio, whose bodies were cut up and stored in a refrigerator for three days before they went on a killing spree in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the city police retrieved several parts of Amarjyoti Dey's body from the neighbouring state Meghalaya on February 21, in a crucial development to the spine-chilling murder tragedy in Guwahati.

Based on the confessions of the three accused, the city police conducted a search operation in the early hours and found the missing pieces of Amarjyoti's body, including hands and legs, in deep gorges near Dawki.

The cops also retrieved the deceased Amarjyoti's backbone and a T-shirt from another location in Dawki.

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