Three accused in the sensational High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam paper leak case were produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate today after a prolonged interrogation at the Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID) office. The accused were identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, who are teachers at Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School in Guwahati, and Bindeshwar Tumung, a driver.

According to previous reports, the CID had arrested three persons last Tuesday for their involvement in the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the HSLC examination. On March 13, a CID team started detailed investigations into the paper leak incident. The team received a clue of the culprits who leaked the paper. Based on the clues, the team took three persons into their custody for questioning. All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School.

Interestingly, the development came after Assam DGP GP Singh asked one of the masterminds in the HSLC question paper leak case, Kumud Rajkhowa, to surrender before the police. Earlier today, Rajkhowa surrendered in Assam's Lakhimpur district after the DGP urged him to surrender voluntarily.

According to reports, the development comes soon after the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh urged Rajkhowa to surrender voluntarily. Singh while addressing a press conference said that police have all the evidence against Rajkhowa. Singh further revealed that the other accused, Kumud Rajkhowa, a teacher of Daflakata High School in Lakhimpur, is a close associate of the other accused Pranab Dutta.

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police have also arrested the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak scam, Pranab Dutta, in Lakhimpur. Additionally, the police have detained two others from Gogamukh for questioning. Both teachers have been terminated from their services.

The arrests were made in connection with the General Science (C3) subject of the HSLC exam. The police have so far apprehended 25 people, including students, in connection with the case and twelve of them are being taken for three days of police custody, while the other 13 are being interrogated as per the guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act.