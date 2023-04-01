Assam Police on March 31 apprehended three alleged poachers in connection with the killing of a rhino in the Bagori forest range of Kaziranga National Park.

As per reports, police managed to arrest these poachers during a raid conducted in Jamugurihat and one of the arrested poachers has been identified as Harun Islam, a resident of Tezpur.

On March 26, the carcass of a rhino was recovered from the woods of the Bagri forest area of the park with its horn missing.

The forest officials suspected the rhino to have been killed by poachers 3-4 days ago.

It is worth mentioning that Assam reported a case of rhino poaching after four years and this became the first such case in 2023.

The last case of rhino killing was reported in 2018 and since there has been not a single case of rhino poaching in Bagori, Burhapahar range of the national park.

Assam Government has been acting tough on rhino poaching and initiated some strict measures to protect the state animal from poachers.



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