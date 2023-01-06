Assam Police on January 5 apprehended three people with a stockpile of arms and ammunition in Assam's Kamrup district.

As per reports, Fazal Ali, Babli Hussain, and Anuwar Hussain have been named as the accused.

On the night of January 5, the suspects have been apprehended in a joint police and Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) operation while attempting to steal money from a victim.

Police also seized one 7.65mm pistol, eight rounds of ammo, and various sharp weapons.

Hitesh Ch Roy, Superintendent of Police for the Kamrup district, stated that based on specific information, a police team from the Rangia police station and the CRPF set up Naka checks in the Rangia region.

“We stopped two teenagers and a motorbike with the registration number AS-01ES-6846 on suspicion, and during a body check, we discovered one 7.65mm handgun and eight rounds of ammo. During interrogation, the seized teenagers admitted that a man named Anuwar Hussain of the Suntoli area had phoned them to rob someone. Our crew raced to the Suntoli locality and seized Anuwar Hussain”, said Hitesh Ch Roy while talking to the reporters on January 6.

Earlier on December 9, 2022, police apprehended an active terrorist of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals with arms in Assam's Cachar district.

The terrorist detained was identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte, and police found one 9mm weapon and ammo from him.

Cachar district police superintendent Numal Mahanta informed the reporters that based on confidential information, Cachar district police launched a special operation in the Hari Nagar area under Joypur police station and captured one self-styled terrorist of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT).

Police also seized one 9mm handgun and ammo from him, according to Mahanta.

Notably, this organization was formed in 2018, and terrorists have been involved in drug trafficking, kidnapping, murder, unlawful tax collection, and other criminal crimes since then, according to the reports.

Reports also suggested that on July 29, this year, 12 militants of the group, including the chairman and vice chairman, surrendered to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

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