Assam: Three arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Mirza

In a shocking incident on August 21, a 16-year-old minor female student of a private college in Mirza was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and two of his friends after a annual session and felicitation ceremony organised in the college. The matter surfaced only after the victim’s family lodged an FIR at Palasbari Police Station on August 24.



According to police sources, the victim’s boyfriend, an under graduate student along with his two friends, allegedly lured the girl and raped her at Gopalpur near Mirza. She was also subjected to physical assault during the incident. One of the accused is reported to be a student of a private institution in Mirza.



However, as the victim’s health deteriorated, she revealed the ordeal to her family, following which a detailed complaint was filed. Acting on the case no (217/2025), police confirmed that the two minor accused surrendered on August 27 and were sent to a juvenile home through the Boko POCSO Court.



On August 30, the prime accused and alleged boyfriend of the victim also surrendered at Palasbari Police Station. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Kamrup, which remanded him to judicial custody.



Meanwhile, locals have expressed strong resentment over the role of student organisations. However, no student organisation has staged any protest against the case so far.