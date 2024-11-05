In an operation early Tuesday morning, Assam forest officials apprehended three men in connection with the recent deaths of two wild elephants in West Kamrup. Two forest teams, led by Singra Forest Range Officer Bhargab Hazarika and Kulshi Forest Range Officer Kankan Jyoti Kaushik, conducted the arrests following a targeted operation in the villages of Pakharapara and Dhangargaon, both under the jurisdiction of the West Kamrup Division Forest Office.

The forest teams seized equipment used in the alleged killing of the elephants, including electric wires, batteries, and an inverter. According to officials, the suspects admitted during interrogation that they had electrified their paddy fields to deter wildlife, which led to the tragic electrocution of the elephants.

Forest Range Officer Kaushik’s team apprehended Bhagirath Rabha from Dhengargar village under Palashbari LAC. A case, numbered K/99 of 2024, was registered against Rabha under sections 9, 39(1), and 57 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended.

Meanwhile, the team led by Officer Hazarika detained two others, Ramakanta Boro of Dadanpur village and Akuk Rabha from Jarapara village. A case, numbered S/81 of 2024-25, was registered under sections 9, 39, 57, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and section 25 of the Assam Forest Regulation Act, 1891.

The accused were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Amingaon and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Speaking on the operation, Ranger Hazarika stated the importance of deterring such incidents to protect Assam's vulnerable wildlife.

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