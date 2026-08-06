Assam: Three arrested for Monitor Lizard poaching in Sonapur

Forest officials and police on Thursday, August 6 arrested three persons in Assam's Kamrup district for allegedly hunting and consuming a Monitor Lizard, a Schedule I protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The joint operation was carried out at Milanpur village under Sonapur following specific intelligence received around 1 pm. The raid was led by Sonapur Forest Range Officer Bhargab Hazarika in coordination with personnel from Khetri Police Station.

During the operation, officials apprehended two accused, identified as Karan Boro (24) and Bihuram Daimary (37), at the spot. Preliminary investigation led the team to another suspect, Mustak Ali (60), a resident of the same village, who was subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in the offence.

According to forest officials, the accused were allegedly involved in hunting and consuming a Monitor Lizard, a species accorded the highest level of legal protection under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Authorities said offences involving Schedule I species are treated as serious wildlife crimes under Indian law and attract stringent legal action.

The forest department said the operation reflected the coordinated efforts of enforcement agencies to curb wildlife offences and strengthen protection measures for endangered and protected species in Kamrup district. Further investigation into the case is underway.