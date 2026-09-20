Assam: Three arrested with 96.01 grams of heroin in anti-drug raid in Golakganj’s Tamarhat

Police conducted an anti-drug operation at Tamarhat in Golakganj during the night of September 19 and arrested three youths allegedly involved in the illegal supply of narcotics.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Injamul Haque, Manowar Hussain and Zakir Khan. Police reportedly recovered 96.01 grams of heroin from their possession during the operation.

The arrests are part of ongoing anti-narcotics operations being carried out by police in different parts of the area to curb the illegal trafficking and distribution of drugs. Authorities have been stepping up surveillance and enforcement measures against suspected drug suppliers and trafficking networks.

Following the latest seizure, police are questioning the arrested individuals to ascertain the source of the heroin, its intended destination and whether they are linked to other members of a wider drug supply network.

The operation comes amid continued efforts by law enforcement agencies to tackle the drug trade and prevent narcotic substances from reaching local communities, particularly young people.

Further investigation is underway, and police are expected to examine possible links between the arrested individuals and other suspected drug suppliers operating in the region.