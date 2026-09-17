Assam: Three arriving from Dimapur arrested with heroin at Guwahati Railway Station

Three persons were arrested and 114.69 grams of heroin was seized during a police operation at Traffic Colony Railway Station in Guwahati, Assam on September 16.

A team from the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD), Pan Bazar Police Station, acting on specific intelligence, conducted a search at the railway station and intercepted three persons who had arrived from Dimapur.

Police recovered 114.69 grams of heroin packed in 10 soap boxes during the operation. Three mobile phones were also seized from the accused.

The arrested persons have been identified as Satemyangla, 27, and Fosemlila, 33, both residents of Mokokchung in Nagaland, and Lalchand Shekh, 38, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Police said legal action has been initiated against the accused under relevant provisions of the law. Further investigation is underway.