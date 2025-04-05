In a continued effort to curb illegal cross-border movement, Assam authorities apprehended and deported three Bangladeshi nationals who had unlawfully entered Indian territory through the Sribhumi district. The development was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The individuals have been identified as Noorjan Begum, Md Ilyat Ali, and Md Rakib Shaikh. They were detained by local law enforcement and subsequently repatriated to Bangladesh following due process.

“@sribhumipolice continues its crackdown on infiltration. Three Bangladeshi nationals apprehended. All of them have been promptly pushed back across the border,” Sarma posted on social media platform X.

The Chief Minister reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on infiltration, highlighting that over 325 illegal entrants from Bangladesh have been identified and deported in the past seven months alone.

Officials confirmed that the Border Security Force (BSF) has significantly increased surveillance and patrolling efforts along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast, particularly in light of recent internal unrest in the neighbouring country.

The Assam government has intensified its operations to maintain border integrity and ensure the state's security, as part of a broader policy aimed at achieving an infiltration-free Assam.