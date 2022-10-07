In a major breakthrough, Tinsukia police nabbed three bike lifters and recovered three stolen bikes in an operation in Mahadevpur in Arunachal Pradesh on October 7.

Acting on a tip-off, the bike lifters were arrested from Mahadevpur in Arunachal Pradesh and the stolen bikes were recovered from their possession.

The operation was led jointly by TSI Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah of Tinsukia Sadar police and I.C Daisy Nath of Na-Pukhuri OP under Tinsukia Sadar PS.

After receiving complaints of bike thefts from various places in Tinsukia, the police launched a massive operation and apprehended three bike lifters with three stolen bikes.

Case no 968/22 U/S 379 IPC has been registered at Tinsukia Sadar PS.

The apprehended bike lifters have been identified as Hiren Namusudra(26) resident of Patiyapathar 2no Napukhuri Tinsukia, Debasish Debnath resident of Bhakatgaon Dhing Nagaon, and Uttam Phukan(25) resident of Dumshi Mahdevpur Town of Arunachal Pradesh.