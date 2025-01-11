In the ongoing rescue efforts at the Umrangso coal mine in Assam, authorities have identified the three bodies recovered so far.

The deceased miners are Khusi Mohan Rai (57) from Kokrajhar, Sarat Goyary (37) from Sonitpur, and Ligen Magar, a resident of Umrangshu in Dima Hasao district.

As water levels recede in the flooded mine, rescue personnel recovered a fourth body on January 11, bringing the total death toll to four with one recovered earlier this week

The search continues for five miners who remain trapped underground.



Also Read: Assam: Death toll rises to four in Umrangso coal mine tragedy; five miners still missing

The rescue operation earlier recovered the third body, marking a grim milestone in the tragedy that has gripped the state. Identification of the last two recovered bodies was confirmed, but officials emphasize that the search efforts remain focused on locating the remaining miners.

The mine was inundated after a collapse on January 6, trapping workers inside and sparking a massive multi-agency rescue operation.

Despite challenging conditions, the personnel continue to work tirelessly to bring closure to the families of the missing.