Cases of financial fraud against Fino Payment Bank, Ujala Amrit Nidhi Ltd. and Tridix trading application were registered in Assam's Sonitpur district.

After the three cases were registered, the police arrested nine individuals for involvement in financial fraud.

The first case was filed against Fino Payment Bank at Tezpur Police Station. Following the complaint, the police arrested five individuals who have been identified as Chandana Devi, Kamal Kumar Karki, Shanti Devi and Dhruba Basfar, all residents of Tezpur. Heman Rava from Bandarmari was also arrested.

Another case was registered against Ujala Amrit Nidhi Ltd. at Rangapara Police Station following which two people were arrested.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Brajen Limbu and Chinmoy Sahani, both residents of Rangapara.

A third case was filed against Tridix trading application at Missamari Police Station.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police arrested Saiful Islam, a resident of Dhekiajuli and Abdul Kadir, a resident of Missamari.

Investigation into the matter is underway and further details are awaited.