Assam: Three children reported missing from Maibang Area

Three children have been reported missing from Harichandrapur under the Maibang Police Station in Assam's Dima Hasao district since the afternoon of March 1, family members confirmed.



The missing children have been identified as Ronu Kurmi (12), Sanju Ghatuar, and Aman Kurmi (9). According to their families, the children have been untraceable since the afternoon hours, prompting concern among residents of the area.

Family members have appealed to the public for assistance in locating the children. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is requested to immediately contact the following number: 9365452804.

Local police have been informed, and efforts are underway to trace the missing children.