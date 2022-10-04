Three persons were critically injured while five others sustained minor injuries after a passenger vehicle collided with an auto in the Dima Hasao district on October 4.

As per a source, the incident took place at the S curve under the Maibang police station of Dima Hasao district.

Notably, a passenger car (Maruti Suzuki swift make) collided with a commercial passenger vehicle (auto) following which eight persons got severally injured.

Meanwhile, among the victims, the condition of three persons is said to be critical.

All of them were brought to the Maibang Public Health Centre for treatment.