Three persons, including a lady, have died as a result of severe rains that washed away a portion of a road in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

In Assam, severe flooding has affected a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages across six districts.

Floods have hit six Assam districts, including Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon, and Kamrup (Metro), according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Landslides have been reported in 12 villages in the Dima Hasao district, affecting over 80 homes, according to a recent update.

According to the ASDMA, about 1732.72 hectares of crop were affected till Saturday.

In the districts of Cachar and Hojai, eight medical teams were also dispatched for the rescue operations.