Three people, including a woman, lost their lives in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Assam on Tuesday (July 9), according to official reports. The tragic incidents occurred in the Dhubri and Karbi Anglong districts of the state.

In Dhubri, two men were struck by lightning in the Bilasipara and Athani areas. The victims were reportedly caught in the open during a sudden storm, resulting in their untimely demise.

Local authorities have reached out to the families, offering their condolences and immediate assistance. In Karbi Anglong, a woman was fatally struck by lightning in the Donkamokam area.

Officials have urged residents to take precautions during thunderstorms and to avoid open areas and tall objects that might attract lightning. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has been actively working to spread awareness about lightning safety and to implement measures to reduce the risk of such tragedies in the future.