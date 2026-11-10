Three people have been detained following a violent clash between two families over a disputed plot of land in Assam's Nagaon district that left seven people injured, including one with a bullet wound, police said on November 10.

The incident took place on Monday night at No. 1 Borghuli village under Ulubari Police Station in Kaliabor sub-division, following a confrontation over a long-standing land ownership dispute.

According to a police officer, the dispute involves the families of Ufaidul Islam and Safiqul Islam, who belong to the same extended family and have been locked in a legal battle over the property for nearly 30 years.

Ufaidul had reportedly told police that a case concerning the disputed land had been pending before a Nagaon court for three decades. The situation escalated after his family recently obtained a court decree and sought possession of the property. However, Safiqul allegedly refused to vacate the land.

Police said Ufaidul's family began constructing a house on the disputed plot on Monday night by putting up a tin-roofed structure. Members of Safiqul's family allegedly arrived at the site in a large group, carrying firearms, and attacked them.

"On learning about the construction, members of Safiqul's family arrived at the site in a large group, armed with firearms. They attacked Ufaidul's family and opened fire," the officer said.

Seven people were injured in the clash. One of them, identified as Rustam Ali, sustained a bullet injury and is undergoing treatment at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

Police personnel from Ulubari Police Station and Chulung Police Outpost rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control.

Three people have been detained in connection with the incident, while further investigation is underway.