Assam: Three detained in Cachar over alleged buffalo smuggling to Bangladesh

Three people were detained by locals in Assam’s Cachar district on September 7 over allegations of attempting to smuggle buffaloes to Bangladesh, officials said.

The incident was reported from the Gumra Bagan area of Jalalpur, where local residents intercepted a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS-11EC-1242 after suspecting that five buffaloes were being transported towards the international border.

The residents caught three people travelling in connection with the vehicle and later handed them over to the Gumra Police for further investigation.

According to local sources, some residents allegedly assaulted the three men after detaining them. Police subsequently took custody of the accused and initiated an investigation.

Police are examining where the buffaloes were brought from, their intended destination and whether other people were involved in the alleged smuggling attempt.

The incident has triggered tension in the Gumra Bagan area, with further investigation underway.