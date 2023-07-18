Three fake candidates were apprehended at the Dayapur CRPF camp in Udharbandha constituency of Cachar district on July 18. The candidates, hailing from Bihar, were attempting to appear for the SSC health check-up using forged documents.

In a coordinated operation, examinees from Assam detained the three individuals from Bihar and informed the police. The police arrested the fraudulent examinees and have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. As of now, the police are interrogating the suspects to uncover the extent of the fraud.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous case of fake computer certificates submitted during the Assam Police recruitment exam, which led to the apprehension of eight candidates on October 18, 2022. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took charge of the investigation and summoned around 100 candidates who appeared in the AB-UB exam in connection with the fraudulent certificates.

Based on the reports furnished by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), eight candidates were arrested and are now being forwarded to the court for further remand. The CID had received a complaint from the Nodal Officer, Suite Level Police Recruitment Board, regarding the submission of fake computer certificates by selected candidates for AB, UB, Fire Services, and APRO constable posts.

The CID conducted field investigations in various districts of Assam, including Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Dibrugarh, to identify the existence of Computer Coaching Institutes involved in the fraudulent activities. Vital documents, such as attendance registers, fee collection records, admission letters, counterfoils of fee receipts, and examination results, were seized from these institutes.