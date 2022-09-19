Three members of a family seriously fell ill after consuming mushrooms at Merapani in Golaghat district on September 19, 2022.

A family in Dineshpur village of Merapani had picked up the mushrooms from the forest for breakfast and cooked mushrooms.

However, shortly after consuming the food, three members of the family fell ill due to poisoning.

People suffered from vomiting, stools, and severe headaches and were rushed to the Merapani Community Health Centre.

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However, with no slight improvement in the health of the three people, doctors referred them to Golaghat Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for better treatment.

The affected persons are Binoti Daimary (55), Monita Daimary (30), and Deepa Daimary (20).