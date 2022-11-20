Assam Police on November 19 seized 1,80,000 Yaba tablets and apprehended three persons in connection with the matter.

The Police intercepted a truck and seized 18 packets containing the Yaba tablets.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, ''@cacharpolice intercepted a truck and seized 18 packets containing 1,80,000 Yaba tablets. Also apprehended three accused.

Much appreciated. Keep it up''.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Yet another VERY BIG Haul!@cacharpolice intercepted a truck and seized 18 packets containing 1,80,000 Yaba tablets. Also apprehended three accused.



Much appreciated. Keep it up 👏@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/xqzibGPQP0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 20, 2022

In another such seizure, the Assam Police seized 45 cartons of suspected Burmese cigarettes from Assam's Silchar district and also apprehended two persons.

During the regular search of the Lailapur police at night, a truck bearing registration number NL 01AC 2059 coming from Mizoram searched and 45 cartons of suspected Burmese cigarettes were seized.

The two arrested men were identified as Rustam Ali Laskar (45) and Minal Uddin Laskar (30).

On November 14, the state police had also seized 54,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore nabbing two persons for their alleged involvement in the matter.

As per police, the seizure was made after a special team of accompanied by officer Dinesh Kumar, SDPO Lakhimpur along with IC Baskandi PICS, Nafisur Rahman conducted the operation.

The two arrested traffickers have been identified as Nazim Uddin (38), his house Baskandi Chandpur and the other is Abdul Rejak (40).