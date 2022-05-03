Lakhimpur: In a continuing war against drugs, three persons have been arrested in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Sunday being in possession of suspected drugs.

During an operation conducted by a joint team of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Police, drugs were also recovered from the eight-year-old son of one of those arrested.

"We got specific information, and based on it, a joint police team from Bihpuria (Assam) and Banderdewa (Arunachal Pradesh) conducted the operation on Saturday."

"The team first arrested two persons, one of which was a lady, and recovered approximately 5 grams of drugs from them." "The individual was apprehended previously on drug trafficking charges, but was eventually released on bail," Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa said.

According to Rajkhowa, another woman was apprehended in the district's Harmati area based on the duo's information.

"We also found drug pouches from the school uniform of the woman arrested from Harmati," the SP added, adding that the boy was not taken into custody Rajkhowa stated that the minor will be counselled.