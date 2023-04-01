Assam Police busted a major fake passport racket and arrested three persons including an official on charges of running the racket in Hojai district on April 1.

According to reports, a passport official and two brokers were arrested by the police in connection with the matter.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jyotish Prakash a passport official and Imdadul Islam and Zakir Hussain (working as brokers) as the two others who were arrested from a small shop near the Dhubri Passport Office.

Meanwhile, a number of objectionable documents were seized by the police.

A comparative sort of episode was accounted for last year in the period of December when Dhubri Police in Assam captured three individuals for going about as go betweens in giving worldwide travel papers.

Also read : Assam: 10 arrested for supplying pre-activated SIM cards to Pakistani agents