Assam Police on September 18 arrested three persons from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati on charges of hacking into a travel agent’s bank account. The arrested persons have been brought to Dhubri Sadar Police for further investigation.



Subham Kumar Prasad, professionally runs a travel agency, who is a resident of Dhubri town, lodged an FIR in Dhubri Sadar Police Station on Sunday, where he mentioned that someone hacked his account and purchased plane tickets.



According to the FIR, someone extracted money from Subham's agent account and used it to buy one ticket from Guwahati to Patna via Kolkata on Saturday. Later on Saturday, another sum of money was forfeited from Subham's account and used to buy two tickets, this time from Patna to Guwahati via Kolkata, which was scheduled for Sunday.

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Following which, a team of police personnel using their cyber intelligence, nabbed three accused from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati while they reached on Sunday from Patna.

The trio accused have been identified as Sandip Pareek 29 years old, Ibne Alom Khan 21 years old both are resident of Dhekiajuli and Amanjit Modak 21 years old is a resident of Udalguri.

A team of police reached Guwahati on Sunday and brought the trio to Dhubri Sadar Police Station and recovered two laptops and three mobile phones from their possession.

After a marathon inquiry by police on Monday, a case have been registered against the three accused bearing case number 376/20 u/s 420/379 R/W sec 65/66 (c) IT Act.

Later, late on Monday evening, the three accused were appeared in the PI court in accordance with all protocols. The Dhubri Sadar police requested a detention of five days for the stated accused, but the court has allowed a remand for three days for further investigation to Dhubri police.