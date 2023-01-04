At least three people were apprehended with 72,000 Tramadol tablets and 4,920 bottles of cough syrup in Assam's Karbi Anglong on January 3, police said on January 4.

The Assam police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs from a truck in the Dokmoka area in Assam's Karbi.

As per reports, in this connection with the matter, a case has been registered under the NDPC Act.

It is worth mentioning that the Police in Guwahati have seized narcotics and psychotropic substances to the tune of a whopping Rs 407,09,24,600 from January 1, 2022, to December 29, 2022, in the city.

As many as 240 cases were registered in this connection and 413 persons were arrested police further recovered 43 motorcycles, 15 heavy motor vehicles, and 30 light motor vehicles in this connection and recovered Rs 22,06,055 in this connection.

''As many as 27652 cases are pending before Guwahati police Commissionerate till December 2022. However, 34530 cases were previously pending, and 10234 cases are newly registered with the Commissionerate in the year,'' Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Borah said.

He further said that as many as 17112 cases are disposed of in the year with a disposal percentage of 167.20 per cent.

''The Commissionerate saw the highest disposal of cases in terms of percentage compared to the last four years. The Commissionerate witnessed 104.18 per cent of disposal of cases in 2021, 82.21 per cent in 2020, 70.23 per cent in 2019 and 71.01 per cent in 2018,'' he added.

According to Borah, a total of 20678 cases were registered with various police stations in 2021 with previously pending cases of 35396, 17107 cases registered in 2020 with previously pending cases of 32354, 20729 cases registered in 2019 with previously pending cases of 26184, 18436 cases were registered in 2018 with previously pending cases of 20841.

According to the data available with the Guwahati police Commissionerate, 56 theft cases were registered across various police stations in Guwahati from December 16, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

''Altogether 24 persons were arrested in this connection and as many as 60 two-wheelers, 4 four-wheelers and 3 three-wheelers were recovered by police in this period,'' the data said.

It further said that the Guwahati police seized 279.044 kgs of Ganja, 355.535 gms heroin, and 31.6 gms of brown sugar from various pockets in the city, adding, ''As many as 23 persons were arrested in this connection''.

Also read: Police seize drugs above Rs 400 crore in Guwahati in 2022