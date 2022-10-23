A team of the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) on October 23 apprehended three persons for allegedly smuggling diesel in Guwahati.

As per the EGPD, the team intercepted a 12-wheeler oil tanker while it was en route to West Bengal from Khanapara in Meghalaya.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vimlesh Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and Rubul Saikia. They tried to smuggle diesel with the help of forged documents.

“An EGPD team from Basistha PS intercepted a 12-wheeler oil tanker (WB41 J 7638) at Khanapara after tried to smuggled diesel from Meghalaya to West Bengal with the help of forged documents. 3 thugs- Vimlesh Yadav, Vikas Yadav & Rubul Saikia- were arrested,” tweeted Guwahati Police.

In August this year, the team of EGPD had seized a total of 29 cattle that were being unlawfully transported.

Earlier, the Khetri cops caught two trucks (AS01HC1696 and NL01AC6788) on NH-37 and seized 44 cattle that were being brought from Nagaon and Golaghat illegally. Atabur Rahman of Samuguri and Md. Ali of Jogighopa was detained in this regard.