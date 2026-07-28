Assam: Three held with 8,000 Yaba tablets, 93 gm heroin in Cachar

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Cachar Police seized a large quantity of Yaba tablets and heroin and arrested three alleged drug peddlers during a naka checking operation in Assam's Cachar district.

Acting on specific intelligence about the illegal transportation of narcotic substances, police set up a checkpoint on National Highway-37 at Ujan Tarapur under the jurisdiction of Banskandi Police Outpost.

During the operation, an Alto K10 car (registration number AS-11M-6105) travelling from Banskandi towards Pailapool was intercepted. Three persons were found travelling in the vehicle.

A search of the car, conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and videographed as per legal procedure, led to the recovery of around 8,000 Yaba tablets weighing approximately 850 grams. Police also recovered 93.3 grams of suspected heroin packed in four separate packets.

The contraband was tested using a drug detection kit, which confirmed the presence of methamphetamine (Yaba) and heroin, police said.

Apart from the narcotics, police also seized the Alto K10 vehicle and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested, and further interrogation is underway to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband as well as identify other members of the suspected interstate drug trafficking network.

Police said legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been initiated, and the investigation is continuing.