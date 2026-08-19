Assam: Three held with five stolen bikes in Nagaon’s Juria

Juria Police in Assam’s Nagaon district have arrested three alleged members of a motorcycle theft racket and recovered five stolen bikes during raids at several locations under the police station’s jurisdiction.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muksidur Rahman, Safir Uddin and Bina Ahmed.

According to police, the trio was allegedly involved in a motorcycle theft racket that had been active in the area for a long time. The accused allegedly stole motorcycles from different locations and kept them hidden at undisclosed places.

Acting on information about the racket, police conducted raids at several locations and recovered five stolen motorcycles.

The three accused are currently being questioned by Juria Police. Investigators are also trying to establish the extent of the racket and identify other individuals who may be involved.

Further investigation is underway.