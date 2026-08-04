Assam: Three, including minor, held for gang rape, murder of class 10 student

Three persons, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a 15-year-old Class 10 student in Assam's Hailakandi district, police said.

The incident came to light on the night of August 1, when the victim's mother returned home after attending a function at a neighbour's house and found her daughter lying dead on the bed without clothes.

Police said the victim had sustained visible injuries. Following information from local residents, a team from Katlicherra Police Station reached the spot and sent the body to SK Roy Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In view of the seriousness of the case, police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

Based on the investigation, three accused, including a minor, were apprehended on August 3 in connection with the alleged crime. Police said further investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the district, with local residents staging protests and blocking National Highway-6 (NH-6), demanding stringent punishment for those responsible.

Several organisations have also condemned the incident and called for a fast-track trial to ensure speedy justice for the victim.

Protest marches were held in different parts of the district, and memoranda were submitted to the district administration.