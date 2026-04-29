Assam: Three injured after vehicle bursts into flames following crash in Golaghat

A major accident was reported in Assam’s Golaghat district after a four-wheeler allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol crashed into an electric pole and caught fire.

According to local sources, the driver was reportedly attempting to perform stunts on the road when the vehicle lost control and rammed into the pole, triggering the accident. Moments after the collision, the vehicle caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames, creating panic in the area.

Eyewitnesses said local residents rushed to the spot and allegedly assaulted the driver following the incident. Three occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the crash and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire before emergency responders and fire services managed to bring the blaze under control.

Further details regarding the condition of the injured persons and the identity of the occupants were yet to be officially confirmed at the time of filing this report.