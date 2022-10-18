At least three people were injured after a bike collided with a scooter near Shankar Dev School under Serfanguri police station in Kokrajhar district on October 18.

Three persons who were injured were identified as Barnali Roy of Athiyabari Village, Hemlata Rai, and Dansorang Brahma of Hokmabil Village.

The injured were rushed to a community hospital and later referred to RNB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar for better treatment.

Notably, on October 5, three people also lost their lives after a car hit a parked truck on the roadside on National Highway 37 in the Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam.

As per police, the incident took place around 25 km away from Guwahati in the Nazirakhat area near Sonapur.

The speeding car was heading towards Guwahati when it hit a parked truck on the NH-37, which resulted in killing three persons, including the driver of the car.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the police immediately rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Prior to this incident, three persons of the same family, including a child were killed a car collided with a truck at NH-15 near the Sootea Gereki area in the Biswanath district on the night of September 2.