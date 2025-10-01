Assam: Three killed in horrific road mishap near Checha Maidam in Dibrugarh

A tragic road accident near Checha Maidam in Lepetkata early this morning on October 1 claimed three lives, including that of a young woman.

According to police sources, a vehicle (registration number AS 04S 5355) carrying two men and a woman lost control near Checha Maidam while plying along the four-lane national highway. The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch.

The impact was so severe that two men died instantly. The woman, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the way. The identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed.

Local authorities and police teams have reached the accident site and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap. Preliminary reports suggest overspeeding or possible driver negligence could have led to the fatal crash.