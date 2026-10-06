Assam: Three killed, three seriously injured as car crashes into railing on NH-37 in Khetri

Three people, including a woman, were killed and three others seriously injured after a Hyundai i10 carrying a family crashed into a roadside safety railing along National Highway 37 in Assam’s Khetri on Tuesday, October 6.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 DX 5663, was travelling from Guwahati towards Nagaon when the driver reportedly lost control of the car.

The vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a roadside safety railing with considerable force. Three occupants died on the spot due to the impact.

Three other passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident. Local residents and police reached the spot soon after the crash and rescued the injured. They were subsequently shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained. Preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle may have been travelling at high speed and lost control before crashing into the railing.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident